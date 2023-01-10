Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with attempted murder in connection to Parkland neighborhood shooting

Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block...
Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested on Monday in connection to a shooting back in October in the Parkland neighborhood.

Quannus Taylor-Moore, 20, was charged with attempted murder for the shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue on Oct. 31, 2022.

Police were called to the scene and found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was taken to University Hospital and expected to survive.

According to Taylor-Moore’s arrest report, the victim had gotten out of his vehicle when Taylor-Moore ambushed and shot him once in the abdomen.

The victim’s wife was Taylor-Moore’s mother, who spoke with police and told them Taylor-Moore had asked when the man would be home and where he’d be parked.

Police confirmed with the victim that Taylor-Moore had made previous threats against him. The victim said Taylor-Moore had said when he obtained an AK-47, the victim was “going to pay.”

Investigation into cell phone records revealed Taylor-Moore was in the area at the time of the shooting. The incident was also captured on video through surveillance footage.

Taylor-Moore was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

