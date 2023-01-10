Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street.

The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg and the Merriwether neighborhoods.

No other information is currently available.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.