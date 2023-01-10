Contact Troubleshooters
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday has been located safely.

Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Lillian had been located and thanked everyone who shared the post.

