Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County

Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post...
Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen on Sunday.

Lillian Smothers, 14, was reported missing out of Nelson County on Jan. 8, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officials shared pictures of Lillian on their page to help the community locate her safely. No other details were provided on her disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Lillian’s whereabouts are asked to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840 or (502) 348-1868

