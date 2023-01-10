Contact Troubleshooters
Prosecutors charge Indiana man under new law targeting drug dealers

Bingaman is charged with supplying the pills that killed a woman
By Mark Stevens
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Scott County prosecutors have charged an Indiana man for supplying the pills that killed a woman last week in a hotel room.

It’s the second time the office has brought the charge. Prosecutors said they’re using the provisions of a new law to target drug dealers, rather than just users.

The charge comes with tougher prison sentences, unlike a standard drug dealing charge.

“It’s a newer tool in our toolbox now to hold dealers accountable,” Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Owens said.

Owens said he’s using this new charge to go after the people who supply opioids, instead of just people addicted to them.

“People who were dealing these drugs that were poisoning our communities oftentimes were serving jail or prison sentences and oftentimes they were getting out to turn right back to it,” Owens said.

Police arrested Wilburn Bingaman a week ago after they were called to his hotel room at the I-65 suites.

Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Tina Mauldin unconscious in his room. He told police she was his girlfriend, and that she possibly took some of his pain pills.

Police said Bingaman later told them he gave Mauldin six or seven hydrocodone pills that day.

He said his prescription was filled at a pain clinic with 90 pills that day, but the bottle had only 68 left. The coroner found no obvious injuries to Mauldin.

“Our office has been working with local law enforcement to develop some type of task force or team to respond to overdose deaths, so we can put charges together and hold people accountable that deal to these poisons in our community,” Owens said.

Bingaman is currently being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors charged him with dealing narcotics, which carries prison time of two to 12 years if he’s convicted. He was also charged with dealing with controlled substances causing death, which carries a 20 to 40-year prison sentence if convicted.

“Without the supply, there is no demand,” Owens said.

Bingaman’s case is set to go to trial in late March.

The county is working on how it will spend the $3.1 million awarded to it as part of the opioid manufacturers’ settlement with the state of Indiana. The money will be paid to the county over the next 15 years.

Indiana said the opioid overdose epidemic peaked in 2012 with 112 prescriptions being issued for every 100 residents.

In 2016, nearly two-thirds of all counties still had more prescriptions issued than people living there.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

