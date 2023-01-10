Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Save A Lot giving away free year of groceries in New Year sweepstakes

Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off...
Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off the new year.(WILX)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Save A Lot will be giving one lucky winner a year’s worth of groceries for free to start off the new year.

The discount grocery chain said from now through Jan. 22, people can enter to win by signing up for Save A Lot’s email club through their website.

The winner of the free year of groceries, valued at $5,200, will be announced at the end of the promotion.

“We’re excited to make 2023 a year to remember for one lucky customer,” Mark Kotcher, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Save A Lot said in a release. “We know many people look to Save A Lot because they want high-quality grocery items at a value, which is why we’re thrilled to offer this right after the holidays. Even though one person will win free groceries for a year, everyone who signs up will still have everyday access to exclusive, money-saving deals each time they shop at Save A Lot.”

Save A Lot has multiple locations throughout Kentucky and Indiana.

For more information, visit Save A Lot’s website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on...
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
A 7-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered from a dog attack according to the East Baton...
‘Awful’: 7-year-old girl dies in pit bull attack
The Louisville Department of Metro Corrections has lost 56 employees in 2021 as of late...
LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious

Latest News

Tevin D. Smyzer (left) and Justyn D. Walls (right) were charged on Tuesday with murder, wanton...
LMPD: 2 men charged in connection to deadly St. Denis neighborhood shooting
The library’s Galena branch hosted a reading of “Prince & Knight" last week, leading to Monday...
Floyd County Library hosts debate on LGBTQ children’s book read at story time event
Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon training beginning soon
Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries