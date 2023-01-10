SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Another quiet day for us and I would enjoy it. The radar will soon get active.

At least that will happen in baby steps with light drizzle/showers on Wednesday. Still quiet overall, just not as pretty.

The warmer air will kick in rounds of rain/thunderstorms before the sun comes up Thursday with the risk for additional storms into the afternoon. We’ll watch it carefully.

This will all mix with and change to some wet snow later Thursday Night with snow showers off/on on Friday as wind chills get stuck in the 20s!

The video will cover all of this in more detail!

