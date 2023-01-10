Contact Troubleshooters
Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries this morning. His name will be released after relatives have been notified.

No arrests have been made in the case. If you have information that can help investigators, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Online Portal.

