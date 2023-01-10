Woman accused of kidnapping child from Indiana elementary school back in jail

SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - The 34-year-old woman accused of kidnapping a child from a Southern Indiana elementary school playground was released from jail Saturday after posting bond.

One day later, Brittany Hurtt was arrested again on a domestic battery charge.

Two judges have now made it harder for Hurtt to bond out of jail again before trial.

Police said Hurt had gone to her grandfather’s house, which is right next door to hers, to get some clothes for her children. Family members told police she was out of control.

Documents said her grandfather told police that Hurtt left the house through the back window. When her husband brought their children over, Hurtt came back screaming and yelling and began running toward the back door.

The grandfather told police he raised his right hand to stop her and said Hurtt grabbed a finger on his right hand and began twisting and pulling it.

On Monday, a judge set a bond of $20,000 for the offense at the request of prosecutors. The prosecutor’s office asked a second judge to revoke the $7,500 bond Hurtt posted Saturday, saying she is a threat to public safety.

“It’s the position of our office that we’re going to do everything we can within the law and within our power to see that she be kept in a place where we know the community is at no further harm,” Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Owens said.

The second judge ordered Hurtt held without bail until that revocation hearing can occur.

Hurtt will be back in front of a judge on the motion to revoke her $7,500 bond later this month.

