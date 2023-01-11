Contact Troubleshooters
2 arrested in Southern Indiana in suspected drug-related death

Errol Reardon (left) and Rachel Gibson (right) have been charged with dealing in a controlled...
Errol Reardon (left) and Rachel Gibson (right) have been charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, dealing and possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in Southern Indiana after a woman dies from a suspected drug overdose on Tuesday night.

Errol Reardon, 35, and Rachel Gibson, 33, both from Henryville, Ind., have been charged with dealing in a controlled substance causing death, dealing and possession of cocaine or narcotic drugs, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to the Indiana State Police.

Police said the two suspects were at home at the time of the incident, with further...
Police said the two suspects were at home at the time of the incident, with further investigation revealing suspected heroin and marijuana on the property.(Indiana State Police)

An Indiana State trooper was sent to assist the Scott and Washington County Sheriff’s Department on a possible drug overdose at a home on SR 39.

When the trooper arrived, Scott County deputies were performing CPR on a 33-year-old woman who was identified as Alice D. Cook of Scottsburg.

Cook was taken to Scott County Hospital where she died a short time later, police confirmed.

Police said Reardon and Gibson were at home at the time of the incident, with further investigation revealing suspected heroin and marijuana on the property.

The two were booked in Washington County Jail and are currently awaiting their next trial date.

