Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released.

Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.

Cross died at UofL Hospital about 40 minutes after he was being shot. His death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Storms arrive early Thursday
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
StormTALK! 1/11
Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel addressing the...
‘Simply unacceptable’: Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel address recent homicides