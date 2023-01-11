Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of a man shot and killed on January 2 in the Tyler Park neighborhood has been released.
Louisville Metro police said officers called to the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue around 1:15 a.m. found the victim, Diunta Cross, 36, of Louisville, with gunshot wounds.
Cross died at UofL Hospital about 40 minutes after he was being shot. His death has been ruled a homicide.
No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be made online by clicking here.
