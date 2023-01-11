Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

WATCH | Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFORD, Ky. (WKYT) - An accident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning.

Police say a Stanford Elementary staff member accidentally shot himself when he was there after school hours Tuesday night. According to police, it happened around 11 p.m.

Police say “evidence” of what happened was discovered Wednesday morning, leading to a large police response at the school.

Police say they were called when someone saw blood leading from a staff break room to the parking lot. The building was searched, and they say they learned a second-shift custodian accidentally shot himself and then left the building.

They are not releasing the man’s name but say the case remains active with potential charges pending. We’re told he has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stayed at the school throughout the day on Wednesday. That presence was unsettling to some.

“A lot of police cars. Normally there is just one sitting in front of the school. But there were definitely way more this morning,” said parent Autumn Morgan. “There were Facebook posts. And rumors spread faster than they should have. I knew they were safe. But then you have that funny feeling in your belly as well.”

Police want to stress that they deem the building safe and there was never any threat to students or staff members. No one else was involved.

We’ve learned the custodian has since resigned.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Morning thunderstorms give way to overnight snow
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
2 juveniles in hospital following shooting
The entertainment mogul, Master P announced that Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the...
Book from Master P, Malaki Roberts becomes cartoon
A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight