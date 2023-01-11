Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Disney celebrates 100 years with new enhancements coming to parks

In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m....
In the coming months, pass holders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.(Anna Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years with new enhancements at its theme parks.

At California’s Disneyland, guests with Magic Key passes or Park Hopper tickets will be able to go between the resort’s two parks starting at 11 a.m., two hours earlier than before.

All ticketed guests will soon be able to download all Photopass or attraction photos for free on the Disneyland app.

The park is also adding more lower-priced tickets throughout the year.

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World in Florida, free self-parking is coming back to resort hotels, which could save guests between $15 and $25 a night.

In the coming months, passholders will be able to visit their favorite parks after 2 p.m. without a reservation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11
StormTALK! 1/11
Authorities release name victim in January 2 homicide
FAA lifts a pause on flights after an outage creates travel chaos. (CNN, POOL, WJLA, WLS, Matty...
FAA grounds planes nationwide
Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel addressing recent homicides