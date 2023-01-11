Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate shot, killed in 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern High School student has created a memorial for his classmate who was shot and killed at a bus stop back in 2021.

When Tyree Smith was killed in 2021, it took a huge toll on friends, family, but also his classmates. Now here at Eastern High School, he’ll be remembered forever in this memorial garden thanks to a project from one of those classmates.

Miles Bonnifer began working on the memorial as part of his eagle scout service project.

Smith was killed waiting for the school bus in September 2021. Bonifer was classmates with Smith at Eastern High School, and also went to Crosby Middle school together.

In the area where Smith’s memorial was built, there were already memorials for three students killed in 2005. Once Bonnifer got permission from the school and Smith’s family, he got to work.

”I wanted people to remember him for who he was because the whole time I knew him,” he said. “All I ever heard was good things about him. He could make anybody smile. Teachers loved him. I just wanted the community to see how much he meant to the school. This is what being an eagle scout is about. I wanted to honor Tyree as well, doing something that he would feel honored to have dedicated to him.”

