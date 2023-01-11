Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate shot, killed in 2021

Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate killed in 2021 shooting
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Eastern High School student has created a memorial for his classmate who was shot and killed at a bus stop back in 2021.

When Tyree Smith was killed in 2021, it took a huge toll on friends, family, but also his classmates. Now here at Eastern High School, he’ll be remembered forever in this memorial garden thanks to a project from one of those classmates.

Miles Bonnifer began working on the memorial as part of his eagle scout service project.

Smith was killed waiting for the school bus in September 2021. Bonifer was classmates with Smith at Eastern High School, and also went to Crosby Middle school together.

In the area where Smith’s memorial was built, there were already memorials for three students killed in 2005. Once Bonnifer got permission from the school and Smith’s family, he got to work.

”I wanted people to remember him for who he was because the whole time I knew him,” he said. “All I ever heard was good things about him. He could make anybody smile. Teachers loved him. I just wanted the community to see how much he meant to the school. This is what being an eagle scout is about. I wanted to honor Tyree as well, doing something that he would feel honored to have dedicated to him.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
The shooting death is Louisville’s eighth homicide of 2023.
Victim in Sale Avenue homicide identified
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on...
JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating
On Monday, officers were alerted that 61-year-old Ishmael Puckett was in medical distress at...
61-year-old LMDC inmate dies after officers, medical staff found him unconscious
Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

Latest News

Make Ends Meet: Keep retirement savings robust during turbulent economy
(Left) Satrina Layne, 23 (Right) Clovis Smith , 25
Neighbors respond to arrest of Hardin Co. couple accused of physically abusing 5-year-old boy
Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate killed in 2021 shooting
Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate killed in 2021 shooting
TRIMARC Camera
TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-65 North after multi-vehicle crash near Hospital Curve