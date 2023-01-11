Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck.

Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson County Dispatch at 606-287-9979.

You can see a picture of the truck below:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, discovered their Cash...
Couple heading back to retirement after lottery win
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

Latest News

ALERT DAY: Morning thunderstorms give way to overnight snow
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Two juveniles are in the UofL Hospital after a shooting occurred Wednesday evening, according...
2 juveniles in hospital following shooting
The entertainment mogul, Master P announced that Adventures with Malakai: Teamwork Makes the...
Book from Master P, Malaki Roberts becomes cartoon
A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight