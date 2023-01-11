Fentanyl trafficking suspects receive federal sentences

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Louisville men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking in fentanyl.

Kevin Smyzer, Jr., 33, and Dyronne Mason, 39, each received 10 years sentences. Smyzer was sentenced today; Mason was sentenced on September 19, 2022.

The drugs were discovered on March 25, 2020 by Indiana State Police after they stopped a car being driven by Smyzer for speeding in Clark County. Mason was a passenger in the car.

Troopers were alerted to the drugs by an ISP K9 who detected the odor in the passenger side door. Eleven golf-ball size bags containing fentanyl were found in the door, In addition, a cardboard box with a half a kilo of fentanyl was found in the back seat. A ledger was also found hidden in the car with names and money amounts written inside.

ISP said Smyzer admitted to traveling to Indianapolis to get the drugs and resell them.

In total, troopers found over 600 grams of fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. The DEA also says one kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people and that 6 out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on U.S. streets now contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.

After serving their sentences, Smyzer and Mason will be on federal probation for five years.

