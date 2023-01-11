Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fentanyl trafficking suspects receive federal sentences

Indiana State Police found more than 600 grams of fentanyl during the March 25, 2020 traffic...
Indiana State Police found more than 600 grams of fentanyl during the March 25, 2020 traffic stop.(DEA)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two Louisville men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking in fentanyl.

Kevin Smyzer, Jr., 33, and Dyronne Mason, 39, each received 10 years sentences. Smyzer was sentenced today; Mason was sentenced on September 19, 2022.

The drugs were discovered on March 25, 2020 by Indiana State Police after they stopped a car being driven by Smyzer for speeding in Clark County. Mason was a passenger in the car.

Troopers were alerted to the drugs by an ISP K9 who detected the odor in the passenger side door. Eleven golf-ball size bags containing fentanyl were found in the door, In addition, a cardboard box with a half a kilo of fentanyl was found in the back seat. A ledger was also found hidden in the car with names and money amounts written inside.

ISP said Smyzer admitted to traveling to Indianapolis to get the drugs and resell them.

In total, troopers found over 600 grams of fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. The DEA also says one kilo of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people and that 6 out of 10 illegal fentanyl tablets sold on U.S. streets now contain a potentially lethal dose of the drug.

After serving their sentences, Smyzer and Mason will be on federal probation for five years.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Activities League returns in January.
Louisville Metro PAL program returning in January
Two Lanesville students charged with sexual battery and harassment
Lanesville School District addresses sexual harassment allegations
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate shot, killed in 2021
Make Ends Meet: Keep retirement savings robust during turbulent economy