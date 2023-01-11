Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Foggy tonight with thunderstorms Thursday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense Fog Advisory: Jackson/Jennings Counties Wednesday night through 9 a.m. Thursday
  • Gusty thunderstorms possible Thursday
  • Colder with snow showers Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild Wednesday evening expected with temperatures holding steady in the 50s. A slight rise overnight is expected.

Other than drizzle, it will be mainly dry until the first batch of thunderstorms push in from the west after 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. We’ll start off active with a few rounds of gusty thunderstorms that will likely continue through lunch.

Some thunderstorms could be strong locally, so stay close to the WAVE Weather App for any possible alerts.

It will turn windy and colder into the afternoon. Windy and cold into Thursday night with a period of rain and/or snow possible through the evening.

General snow showers or flurries possible during the overnight with no impacts due to temperatures remaining above freezing.

Friday looks like a blustery day with scattered snow flurries and perhaps a period or two of snow showers. Main impact will be visibility with the cold/northwest winds. However, any snow accumulations look like and limited to grassy areas.

