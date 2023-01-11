FORECAST: Gloomy, damp Wednesday; Stormy Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Gloomy today with drizzle/scattered showers

Risk of strong thunderstorms on Thursday

Cold air brings *some* snow chances back into the forecast on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see cloudy skies along with areas of light rain and drizzle throughout the day. Southerly winds push highs in the 50s this afternoon. Temperatures hold steady overnight and even rise into early Thursday morning. Scattered light rain showers are possible, but thunderstorms look to arrive around 6 AM.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the morning into the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong; damaging winds are the main threat. Cold air flows into the region Thursday night, mixing snow in with the rain. Since temperatures remain near/above the freezing mark in many locations and the ground is warm, impacts look to be limited. Lows fall into the 30s overnight.

Scattered snow showers or flurries are possible on Friday; only minor impacts are expected at this time; we’ll watch it. It will be cold with wind chills in the 20s all day. The weekend looks quiet before rain returns next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.