Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Gloomy, damp Wednesday; Stormy Thursday

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 10, 2023
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Gloomy today with drizzle/scattered showers
  • Risk of strong thunderstorms on Thursday
  • Cold air brings *some* snow chances back into the forecast on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see cloudy skies along with areas of light rain and drizzle throughout the day. Southerly winds push highs in the 50s this afternoon. Temperatures hold steady overnight and even rise into early Thursday morning. Scattered light rain showers are possible, but thunderstorms look to arrive around 6 AM.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the morning into the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong; damaging winds are the main threat. Cold air flows into the region Thursday night, mixing snow in with the rain. Since temperatures remain near/above the freezing mark in many locations and the ground is warm, impacts look to be limited. Lows fall into the 30s overnight.

Scattered snow showers or flurries are possible on Friday; only minor impacts are expected at this time; we’ll watch it. It will be cold with wind chills in the 20s all day. The weekend looks quiet before rain returns next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 10, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

Latest News

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 10, 2023
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, January 10, 2023
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/10
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/9
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/6