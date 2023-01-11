Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Storms arrive early Thursday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Gloomy today with areas of drizzle
  • Risk of strong thunderstorms on Thursday
  • Cold air brings snow showers to the area Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies into the afternoon with patchy areas of drizzle through mid-afternoon, then mainly dry into the late afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will continue to warm through the 50s.

Temperatures hold steady overnight and even rise into early Thursday morning. Scattered light rain showers are possible, but thunderstorms look to arrive around 6 AM.

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the morning into the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong; damaging winds are the main threat.

Cold air flows into the region Thursday night, mixing snow in with the rain. Since temperatures will remain near or above the freezing mark in many locations and the ground is warm, impacts look to be limited. Lows fall into the 30s overnight.

Scattered snow showers or flurries are possible on Friday; only minor impacts are expected at this time; we’ll watch it. It will be cold with wind chills in the 20s all day.

The weekend looks quiet before rain returns next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

