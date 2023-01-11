Funeral services, visitation for Linkin Bridge’s Ekoe Alexanda announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community will soon gather to say goodbyes to a founding member of Louisville music group Linkin Bridge this weekend.

Visitation for Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe Alexanda, will take place on Jan. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spirit Filled New Life Church at 4936 Hazelwood Avenue.

A celebration of life ceremony is also scheduled at the church on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m.

Family said in lieu of flowers or cards, the community is asked to make a donation to non-profit organization “The Dark Knights Initiative” for the Ekoe Fund.

Funds raised through the organization will be administered to support programs deterring youth from a life of crime and violence and providing methods encouraging artistic expression.

Donations can be made through PayPal @thedarkknights or Venmo @wildcatrising. Checks, money orders or certified funds can also be sent to:

Dark Knights Initiative, Inc.

P.O. Box 2138

Louisville, KY 40201

Buckner was shot and killed on Jan. 3 at the intersection of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. Louisville Metro Police do not have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

