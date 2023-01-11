Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Funeral services, visitation for Linkin Bridge’s Ekoe Alexanda announced

Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe Alexanda, was shot and killed on Jan. 3 at the...
Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe Alexanda, was shot and killed on Jan. 3 at the intersection of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue.(Courtesy: Marty Pearl)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community will soon gather to say goodbyes to a founding member of Louisville music group Linkin Bridge this weekend.

Visitation for Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe Alexanda, will take place on Jan. 15 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Spirit Filled New Life Church at 4936 Hazelwood Avenue.

A celebration of life ceremony is also scheduled at the church on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m.

Family said in lieu of flowers or cards, the community is asked to make a donation to non-profit organization “The Dark Knights Initiative” for the Ekoe Fund.

Funds raised through the organization will be administered to support programs deterring youth from a life of crime and violence and providing methods encouraging artistic expression.

Donations can be made through PayPal @thedarkknights or Venmo @wildcatrising. Checks, money orders or certified funds can also be sent to:

Dark Knights Initiative, Inc.

P.O. Box 2138

Louisville, KY 40201

Buckner was shot and killed on Jan. 3 at the intersection of Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue. Louisville Metro Police do not have any suspects in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

Woodford Reserve 2022 Derby bottle
Woodford Reserve announces extended partnership with Kentucky Derby
Ahrens Educational Resource Center is right next door to the J. Graham Brown School.
Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon
The partnership began in 1999 as Woodford Reserve was named the “Official Bourbon of the...
FULL VIDEO: Woodford Reserve announces continued partnership with Kentucky Derby
Authorities release name of victim in January 2 homicide