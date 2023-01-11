Contact Troubleshooters
Holcomb says Indiana is ‘strong’ in State of the State address
By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said the state is “moving forward” in the right direction.

Holcomb received a standing ovation after delivering his State of the State address Tuesday evening.

He talked about the economy and said Indiana is “strong and is about to get stronger.”

“Indiana’s reputation for the career opportunities available and the kind of balance sheet that we oversee, means all eyes are on our state and for good reasons...Investment loves our state and we have a race plan in place to help all 92 counties reach their next aspirations,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb also wants to invest another $50 million in trails.

“This new Monon South Trail, we will have invested nearly $150 million in trails since 2019,” said Holcomb.

Next, he talked about transforming the delivery of public health across the state.

More specifically, he talked about tackling addiction and mental health problems.

“...$120 million in the first year and $227 million in the second year...Nearly all of these dollars will be deployed locally in your districts where our fellow Hoosiers need them...tailored to the unique circumstances of each community partner,” said Holcomb.

Holcomb also said we must continue investing in our classrooms.

“Continue what we started by making the states largest ever investment in K-12 tuition support, an increase of $1.1 billion...and give schools the resources to continue equipping our children’s educators,” said Holcomb.

He ended his speech saying public safety is a top priority in the state.

“That’s why our budget calls for major investments in school safety, law enforcement and our firefighters across the state,” said Holcomb.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

