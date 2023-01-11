Contact Troubleshooters
Hundreds of flights delayed nationwide after computer outage; how it’s impacting SDF

As a winter storm moves closer to the Midwest, thousands of travelers took to the skies at...
As a winter storm moves closer to the Midwest, thousands of travelers took to the skies at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flight delays are being reported across the United States after a system that lets flight crews receive updated information about airports stopped updating after an outage.

Hundreds of flights have already been delayed Wednesday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Several flights that were supposed to leave this morning from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. have been delayed, according to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s website.

This is impacting all airlines, so check the status of your flight before going to the airport.

