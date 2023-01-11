I-65 North crash in Brook Street area causes traffic delays
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers were delayed on Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 65 North in the Brook Street area.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on I-65 North near mile marker 135.
There was an estimated delay of about an hour with the left lane and left shoulder blocked, according to TRIMARC.
Around 8:30 a.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes were cleared.
MetroSafe confirmed that no injuries have been reported.
