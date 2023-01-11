I-65 North crash in Brook Street area causing traffic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning Louisville commuters should consider taking a different route if they can after a crash occurred on Interstate 65 North in the Brook Street area.

There’s an estimated delay of about an hour since the left lane and left shoulder are blocked, according to TRIMARC.

Around 8:30 a.m., TRIMARC confirmed all lanes were cleared.

MetroSafe confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

