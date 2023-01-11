Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint Nicholas Academy school, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD located a stolen car around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday near New Cut Road and Southside Drive.

One juvenile was detained after fleeing from the vehicle, but the vehicle continued to try to evade police, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Police said while they were checking the area for the first vehicle, a second stolen vehicle was located on New Cut Road.

Several juveniles ran from the second vehicle into Saint Nicholas Academy, where normal after-school activities were taking place.

LMPD said five to six juveniles were apprehended and no one from the school was injured. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.