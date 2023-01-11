Kentucky fans react to team’s struggles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky fans are left with a lot of questions after Tuesday night’s loss to South Carolina.

Halfway through Tuesday night’s matchup, a fan in the lower section, holding a sign that read “Please go to Texas” was seen leaving the stands, escorted by blue coats.

UK Athletics says the fan left on their own after refusing to give up the sign that blocked the view of others. The sign is a nod to rumors that Coach John Calipari is in line for an open job at Texas.

It’s a rumor that Calipari has denied.

However, Tuesday night’s loss has many UK fans wondering what needs to change to get Kentucky winning again.

Steve McDonald is a lifelong member of Big Blue Nation but says he wants to see some kind of lineup change, which may churn out different results. He says most of the blame is falling on Calipari’s shoulders. McDonald tells us he hears all of the same rumblings about a pricey contract buyout.

“There’s four and a half million people in Kentucky, 12 bucks a piece, there’s your buyout,” said McDonald.

Other fans like, Lionel Morton, are remaining optimistic, still looking ahead to playoffs and the postseason.

“I don’t think this is going to be the same team we’re seeing now, come March,” said Morton. “Cal don’t have that. He will stay in them all the way to the last second.”

They tell us they will continue watching and cheering but are desperate for some changes to turn things around and put an end to this “big blue sadness.”

