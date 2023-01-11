Kentucky, Indiana high school athletes nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Games
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 700 elite high school boys and girls basketball players have been nominated to represent in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston, with 30 players representing Kentucky and Indiana.
The full list of nominees was announced on Wednesday, who will have a chance to take part in a national event to showcase their basketball skills among all-time greats, according to a release.
Nominees were selected through recommendations from high school coaches, athletic directors, principals or members of the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee.
This will be the 46th year for the event, which has showcased all-star players such as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and more.
The top 24 girls and top 24 boys who will participate will be revealed on Jan. 24 on ESPN’s NBA Today program and online.
The full list of Kentucky and Indiana nominees can be seen below:
Kentucky
Girls Nominees
- Gracie Jent - Trimble County High School - Bedford
- Trinity Ralston - Sacred Heart Academy - Louisville
- Haven Ford - Rowan County Senior High School - Morehead
- Austin Johnson - Larry A. Ryle High School - Union
- Abby Holtman - Ryle High School - Union
Boys Nominees
- Reed Sheppard - North Laurel High School - London
Indiana
Girls Nominees
- Bailey Kelham - Garrett High School - Garrett
- McKenna Layden - Northwestern High School - Kokomo
- Ashlynn Shade - La Lumiere School - La Porte
- Nevaeh Foster - Marian High School - Mishawaka
- Ashlynn Brooke - Pioneer Junior-Senior High School - Royal Center
- Rashunda Jones - Washington High School - South Bend
- Amiyah Reynolds - Washington High School - South Bend
- Josie Trabel - East Central High School - East Central High School - St. Leon
- Laila Hull - Zionsville Community High School - Zionsville
Boys Nominees
- Sam Orme - Carmel High School - Carmel
- Ashton Williamson - 21st Century Charter School - Gary
- Xavier Booker - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis
- Jake Davis - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis
- Sincere Germany - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis
- Kamari Slaughter - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis
- Jaron Tibbs - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis
- Myles Colvin - Heritage Christian School - Indianapolis
- Kaleb Glenn - La Lumiere School - La Porte
- Zaide Lowery - La Lumiere School - La Porte
- Trenton Walters - La Lumiere School - La Porte
- Gus Yaiden - La Lumiere School - La Porte
- Willie Miller - Lake Station Edison - Lake Station
- Joey Hart - Linton-Stockton High School - Linton
- Logan Imes - Zionsville Community High School - Zionsville
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.