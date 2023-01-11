Kentucky, Indiana high school athletes nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 700 elite high school boys and girls basketball players have been nominated to represent in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games in Houston, with 30 players representing Kentucky and Indiana.

The full list of nominees was announced on Wednesday, who will have a chance to take part in a national event to showcase their basketball skills among all-time greats, according to a release.

Nominees were selected through recommendations from high school coaches, athletic directors, principals or members of the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee.

This will be the 46th year for the event, which has showcased all-star players such as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, Anthony Davis, Maya Moore, Trae Young, Breanna Stewart and more.

The top 24 girls and top 24 boys who will participate will be revealed on Jan. 24 on ESPN’s NBA Today program and online.

The full list of Kentucky and Indiana nominees can be seen below:

Kentucky

Girls Nominees

Gracie Jent - Trimble County High School - Bedford

Trinity Ralston - Sacred Heart Academy - Louisville

Haven Ford - Rowan County Senior High School - Morehead

Austin Johnson - Larry A. Ryle High School - Union

Abby Holtman - Ryle High School - Union

Boys Nominees

Reed Sheppard - North Laurel High School - London

Indiana

Girls Nominees

Bailey Kelham - Garrett High School - Garrett

McKenna Layden - Northwestern High School - Kokomo

Ashlynn Shade - La Lumiere School - La Porte

Nevaeh Foster - Marian High School - Mishawaka

Ashlynn Brooke - Pioneer Junior-Senior High School - Royal Center

Rashunda Jones - Washington High School - South Bend

Amiyah Reynolds - Washington High School - South Bend

Josie Trabel - East Central High School - East Central High School - St. Leon

Laila Hull - Zionsville Community High School - Zionsville

Boys Nominees

Sam Orme - Carmel High School - Carmel

Ashton Williamson - 21st Century Charter School - Gary

Xavier Booker - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis

Jake Davis - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis

Sincere Germany - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis

Kamari Slaughter - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis

Jaron Tibbs - Cathedral High School - Indianapolis

Myles Colvin - Heritage Christian School - Indianapolis

Kaleb Glenn - La Lumiere School - La Porte

Zaide Lowery - La Lumiere School - La Porte

Trenton Walters - La Lumiere School - La Porte

Gus Yaiden - La Lumiere School - La Porte

Willie Miller - Lake Station Edison - Lake Station

Joey Hart - Linton-Stockton High School - Linton

Logan Imes - Zionsville Community High School - Zionsville

