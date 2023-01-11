Contact Troubleshooters
KSP: Clark County man arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

Jeffrey A. Arvin, 36, of Clark County, Kentucky, is being charged with child sexual...
Jeffrey A. Arvin, 36, of Clark County, Kentucky, is being charged with child sexual exploitation offenses. Photo provided by the Clark County Detention Center.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County man was taken into custody after allegedly committing child sexual exploitation offenses.

Jeffrey A. Arvin, 36, was arrested as the result of an undercover Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation, according to a release.

Arvin is at the Clark County Detention Center and being charged with the following:

  • 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, under 12, a class C felony
  • 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, over 12, a class D felony

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after discovering Arvin was reportedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation online. The release states that equipment used was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory to be examined.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is a team of more than 26 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

