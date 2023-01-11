LG&E, KU customers can expect higher bills after extreme cold

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The Christmas-time cold snap which cut across the commonwealth left behind a variety of problems. Snow and ice made for treacherous travel conditions, and the bitter cold caused rolling power outages. Now, the extra energy consumed during the storm is weighing heavy on the wallet.

If you’re a KU customer, you may have just gotten your bill today. And you are probably seeing it’s significantly higher than usual. Joe Arnold of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives says it stems in part from last month’s storm, and their cooperatives were anticipating the hard hit.

“Anytime you have extreme temperatures, whether it’s extreme cold or extreme heat, but especially extreme cold, you’re going to see that reflected in your bills,” said Arnold.

Arnold says a combination of factors influence your bill, including market conditions, that push up the cost to produce energy.

“Because of the cost of natural gas being pushed up after the Russian invasion of Ukraine as well as other market conditions across the world and the demand has increased; that just means it’s gonna cost more for the power plants that use natural gas to make energy,” said Arnold.

However, he says the December cold snap caused a record-setting amount of energy production in the Bluegrass region.

KU says it was 70% colder in December 2022 than it was a year ago.

Salt River Electric shared anecdotal evidence of the issue on social media. One of their customers had turned their thermostat down during the storm, and her output was still 357% higher than usual.

“If you look at a thermometer, If it’s 68° and it’s 90° outside, that’s a 22-degree difference. If it’s 0° outside, that’s a difference of 68 degrees,” said Arnold. “It takes that much more energy and power.”

Arnold says you should take the simple steps of turning off lights and electronics and closing doors to keep the cold out. It may not be much, but any bit can help to offset this month’s high bill moving forward.

Arnold says you can also get help if you’re struggling to pay your bills. State funding is available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. He says to reach out to your cooperatives because they want to help too.

