LMPD: Death investigation underway in Old Louisville
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a death investigation in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.
According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were initially called to the intersection of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets on a welfare check around 9:30 a.m.
The call was later updated to an investigation throughout the day.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell later confirmed it was a death investigation, but no further details were available.
This story may be updated.
