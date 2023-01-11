LMPD: Death investigation underway in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a death investigation in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were initially called to the intersection of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets on a welfare check around 9:30 a.m.

The call was later updated to an investigation throughout the day.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell later confirmed it was a death investigation, but no further details were available.

