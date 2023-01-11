Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Death investigation underway in Old Louisville

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were called to the intersection of South 2nd and...
According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were called to the intersection of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets on a welfare check around 9:30 a.m.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are conducting a death investigation in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to MetroSafe dispatchers, officials were initially called to the intersection of South 2nd and West Breckinridge Streets on a welfare check around 9:30 a.m.

The call was later updated to an investigation throughout the day.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell later confirmed it was a death investigation, but no further details were available.

This story may be updated.

