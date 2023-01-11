LMPD investigates triple shooting in Russell neighborhood that killed 2 men, injured a juvenile

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a triple shooting where two men were killed and a juvenile was shot in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.

Officers arrived and found a man shot and killed. Another man and a juvenile were taken to the hospital, where the man later died.

Mitchell said the juvenile is expected to survive his injuries. There are currently no suspects in this case.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.