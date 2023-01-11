Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Metro PAL program returning in January

The Louisville Metro Police Activities League returns in January.
The Louisville Metro Police Activities League returns in January.(MGN)
By Greg Phelps
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Activities League is returning in January.

The basketball league for elementary and middle school kids start January 21.

Middle school boys (grades six to eight) will play on Saturdays from January 21 to February 25.

Elementary school boys and girls (grades three to five) will play on Sundays from January 22 to February 26.

Games will happen at 2500 Portland Avenue.

Practices will be on gamedays.

All skills levels are welcome.

There is a $25 fee that will cover workers, referees and a high-quality reversible jersey that your child can keep.

The league has partnered with The DELTA Foundation and A-One AllStars to support the kids and give them a place to practice and play games.

To register your child, email ahowardoo@yahoo.com and include: child’s name, age, grade, school, height, parent’s email and phone number.

You can also see what other programs the PAL Program offers to build relationships between the youth and officers by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

