Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for ‘the wildest jobs in town’

Louisville Zoo begins wild workout series
(tcw-wave)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 for what they called “the wildest jobs in town,” according to a release.

The job fair will be held in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo said they are looking for outgoing, highly motivated people who enjoy working with the public to fill seasonal positions in various departments.

The departments that have available positions are Admissions, Education, Guest Services, Membership, Front Desk, Horticulture and Rides and Attractions.

According to the release, candidates will receive training in their area.

The Louisville Zoo said that pay for seasonal positions will range from $15.15 to $17.15 per hour.

They also said all applications must be at least 16 years of age and able to work a variable schedule that includes nights and weekends from March through October. Some positions will require applicants to be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

For those who are looking for a seasonal position in the Zoo’s animal departments, requirements include one year of college with a declared major in biology or closely related field. They are also looking for one year of experience of working with animals in an institutional setting.

For those looking to apply in the education department, one year of college for a elementary or secondary education degree is required as well as having one year experience working with children. Applicants for the education department must also have background knowledge of biology, ecology or related fields.

According to the release, seasonal Zoo employees receive free admissions and parking as long as they are employed. Employees also receive discounts in gift shops and food concessions.

For more information about the Louisville Zoo Job Fair and positions, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

A new permanent exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum is honoring one of the greatest racehorses...
Derby Museum honors Secretariat on 50th anniversary of Triple Crown win
Indiana State Police found more than 600 grams of fentanyl during the March 25, 2020 traffic...
Fentanyl trafficking suspects receive federal sentences
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Foggy tonight with thunderstorms Thursday
Wednesday was the day to raise awareness about lung health with National Take the Stairs Day.
National "Take the Stairs" Day