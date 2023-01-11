Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for ‘the wildest jobs in town’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 for what they called “the wildest jobs in town,” according to a release.

The job fair will be held in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo said they are looking for outgoing, highly motivated people who enjoy working with the public to fill seasonal positions in various departments.

The departments that have available positions are Admissions, Education, Guest Services, Membership, Front Desk, Horticulture and Rides and Attractions.

According to the release, candidates will receive training in their area.

The Louisville Zoo said that pay for seasonal positions will range from $15.15 to $17.15 per hour.

They also said all applications must be at least 16 years of age and able to work a variable schedule that includes nights and weekends from March through October. Some positions will require applicants to be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

For those who are looking for a seasonal position in the Zoo’s animal departments, requirements include one year of college with a declared major in biology or closely related field. They are also looking for one year of experience of working with animals in an institutional setting.

For those looking to apply in the education department, one year of college for a elementary or secondary education degree is required as well as having one year experience working with children. Applicants for the education department must also have background knowledge of biology, ecology or related fields.

According to the release, seasonal Zoo employees receive free admissions and parking as long as they are employed. Employees also receive discounts in gift shops and food concessions.

For more information about the Louisville Zoo Job Fair and positions, click or tap here.

