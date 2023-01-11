Man accused of attempting to enter JCPS school building with weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after attempting to bring a weapon into a building shared with Jefferson County Public Schools on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a letter sent home to J. Graham Brown School families, staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.

Principal Angela Parsons said the school’s security level was raised after staff reported the information. JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were also called to assist.

When the adult student arrived at the security desk, JCPS police noticed he had a knife in his possession. The student did not get past the entryway to the Ahrens building and was arrested.

“The learning inside our classrooms continued as security dealt with this incident and we are thankful to JCPS Police for their cooperation,” Parsons said in the letter.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.