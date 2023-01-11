Contact Troubleshooters
Murder suspects appear in court after shooting into home with 5 people inside

Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19 were charged with murder and other charges.
Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19 were charged with murder and other charges.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men accused of shooting into a house with five people inside, killing one of them, appeared in court Wednesday.

Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19, are charged with murder for the death of 19-year-old Eric Williams.

Both men are facing four additional charges of wanton endangerment for the four other people who were in the home they allegedly shot into.

Those people are expected to be okay.

Smyzer and Walls are also accused of stealing two cars and using a credit card they found inside one of them.

On Wednesday, Smyzer’s attorney requested a lower bond, which the judge denied.

“I cannot do what [your attorney] asking for me to do today with this charge,” Judge Amber Wolf told Smyzer. “The bond will remain the same at 250 thousand dollars, cash only.”

Walls did not have his own attorney present and received assistance from a public defender.

Both will appear back in court in the coming weeks.

