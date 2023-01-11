Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare gives insight on the new XBB1.5 COVID variant

New COVID subvariant most transmissible yet.
New COVID subvariant most transmissible yet.(KPTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new variant of COVID-19 is rapidly spreading and has medical experts worried it could be one of the most viral variants yet.

On Wednesday, Norton Healthcare hosted a session to discuss the imminent XBB1.5 COVID variant and how we can minimize the spread.

Just when it seems virologists figure out one strand of this mutating virus, another strand like the XBB1.5 pops up.

While this new strand has yet to be confirmed in Kentucky, Norton Healthcare said they want people locally to be vigilant.

The XBB1.5 variant is a mouthful and it keeps getting harder to keep track of all these mutations, but Norton Children’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Kristina Bryant is trying to help everyone understand what it all means.

“It seems to be a combination of two earlier omicron variants,” Bryant said. “Two omicron B2 variants came together to make XBB1.5. And the reason this is in the news is because it seems to be spreading quickly.”

As of Jan. 7, the CDC said the new XBB-1.5 variant makes up about 72 percent of new cases in the Northeast U.S. and more than 27 percent countrywide.

However, experts said those numbers do not mean this strand is making people more sick.

“The data doesn’t seem to indicate more hospitalizations or more severity of illness, maybe more cases,” Norton Healthcare Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Paul Schulz said. “If you look at what I call heat maps around the country where this variant is more prevalent, you see more cases.”

Schulz said he has noticed a lot of people are avoiding the vaccine and boosters, but both he and Bryant said the bivalent boosters will protect against the most severe outcomes.

“In terms of impact on the society, the thing that would probably be the biggest is if one of the variants became resistant to one of these oral treatments,” Schulz said. “Which is probably keeping a lot of people out of the hospital.”

Norton Healthcare said they have yet to see an uptick in hospitalizations, but have noticed an uptick in other counties in the state.

As of Wednesday, Norton Healthcare said they have 57 patients with COVID and UofL Hospital said they have 51 people hospitalized with COVID. Eight of those cases are in the ICU and five are on ventilators.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

SDF
Vermont mom, 3 kids OK after being hit by suspected drunk driver
The University of Kentucky is rolling back some of its COVID-19 policies.
UK easing many COVID restrictions
In 2022, more than 90,000 people newly joined Kentucky’s organ donor registry.
Kentucky eclipses records for lives saved from organ donations in 2022
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood...
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidelines after 15 years for treating childhood obesity