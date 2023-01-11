Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

One Louisville activist hopeful Mayor’s gun violence plan will make real change

Leonard Boyd stands behind Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg while Greenberg holds a news...
Leonard Boyd stands behind Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg while Greenberg holds a news conference to address the city's spike in violent crime.(Courtesy: WAVE News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg pleaded with people Wednesday to put the guns down, several community activists were in the room to listen and show support.

Among them was Leonard Boyd, the founder of Mics Up Guns Down, which is an organization designed to encourage children to raise their voices in order to decrease gun violence.

He said what he saw and heard today at the outset doesn’t feel the same as in years past.

Boyd is hopeful it’s the start of meaningful change.

“I really believe that we’re going to be off to a good start,” Boyd said.

Boyd is the head of Mics Up, Guns Down, which is an organization designed to get kids to raise their voices in an attempt to bring down gun violence.

“We try to have different things to get them involved with the neighborhood,” Boyd said. “And get them to know that what they see ain’t got to be what they see, that we’ve got another perspective that we got for them.”

Boyd’s fight with gun violence has become personal, especially in 2023.

He lives on Kentucky Street in West Louisville, just down the block from where two of the city’s ten homicides have taken place.

“Just see a car across the street with the windows down,” Boyd said. “So we walked over and the young lady was in the seat, slumped over, been shot in the head and her body, and it’s devastated my daughter, devastated my granddaughter. Like I said, my granddaughter goes to Brandeis. She usually walk across the street, happy to leave us, and now she’s scared to even walk across the street. "

That situation forced Boyd to call Deputy Mayor David James. Boyd credited James with getting his conversation with Greenberg to happen.

“I’ve many times reached out to Mayor Fischer and couldn’t get him, always going through all these channels to get him and I never actually never talked to him individually,” Boyd said.

On Tuesday, Boyd said Mayor Craig Greenburg called him as an invitation to share his perspective at the conference.

“The mayor called me at 10:30 last night, which brought tears to my eyes that he would be that kind of passionate mayor to actually call me,” Boyd said. “Now he should’ve been in bed, but he was calling me to ask me to please be at this meeting. And he stayed long enough on the phone to hear what my projection was and my motivation was and what we were trying to do and what we were trying to get to happen.”

Boyd said his immediate plan for change includes turning abandoned homes and buildings on Kentucky Street into small trade schools for children to develop career skills.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
New COVID subvariant most transmissible yet.
Norton Healthcare gives insight on the new XBB1.5 COVID variant
A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Tevin D. Smyzer, 20, and Justyn D. Walls, 19 were charged with murder and other charges.
Murder suspects appear in court after shooting into home with 5 people inside