One Louisville activist hopeful Mayor’s gun violence plan will make real change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg pleaded with people Wednesday to put the guns down, several community activists were in the room to listen and show support.

Among them was Leonard Boyd, the founder of Mics Up Guns Down, which is an organization designed to encourage children to raise their voices in order to decrease gun violence.

He said what he saw and heard today at the outset doesn’t feel the same as in years past.

Boyd is hopeful it’s the start of meaningful change.

“I really believe that we’re going to be off to a good start,” Boyd said.

Boyd is the head of Mics Up, Guns Down, which is an organization designed to get kids to raise their voices in an attempt to bring down gun violence.

“We try to have different things to get them involved with the neighborhood,” Boyd said. “And get them to know that what they see ain’t got to be what they see, that we’ve got another perspective that we got for them.”

Boyd’s fight with gun violence has become personal, especially in 2023.

He lives on Kentucky Street in West Louisville, just down the block from where two of the city’s ten homicides have taken place.

“Just see a car across the street with the windows down,” Boyd said. “So we walked over and the young lady was in the seat, slumped over, been shot in the head and her body, and it’s devastated my daughter, devastated my granddaughter. Like I said, my granddaughter goes to Brandeis. She usually walk across the street, happy to leave us, and now she’s scared to even walk across the street. "

That situation forced Boyd to call Deputy Mayor David James. Boyd credited James with getting his conversation with Greenberg to happen.

“I’ve many times reached out to Mayor Fischer and couldn’t get him, always going through all these channels to get him and I never actually never talked to him individually,” Boyd said.

On Tuesday, Boyd said Mayor Craig Greenburg called him as an invitation to share his perspective at the conference.

“The mayor called me at 10:30 last night, which brought tears to my eyes that he would be that kind of passionate mayor to actually call me,” Boyd said. “Now he should’ve been in bed, but he was calling me to ask me to please be at this meeting. And he stayed long enough on the phone to hear what my projection was and my motivation was and what we were trying to do and what we were trying to get to happen.”

Boyd said his immediate plan for change includes turning abandoned homes and buildings on Kentucky Street into small trade schools for children to develop career skills.

