Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products.

Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the Smokers World Smoke Shop on Old Preston Highway by breaking through the glass front door.

The suspect is accused of stealing around $300 and three handfuls of vape products before running out the business’ back door.

Hillview Police is seeking your assistance: On 01.10.2023 at 2:09 AM, the concealed subject shown in the photo taken...

Posted by Hillview Police Department on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Police said the subject was concealed on camera, but is believed to be a white man about 5′8″ wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The man is seen with a blue sweatshirt draped over his face and head.

Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to call the Hillview Police Department at (502) 955-6808 or (502) 955-7480. People can also leave a tip through the department’s Facebook page.

Police said tips can be left anonymously.

