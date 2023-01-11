Police seeking subject accused of breaking into Hillview smoke shop
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for a subject caught on camera who allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Bullitt County and stole hundreds of dollars in cash and vape products.
Hillview Police said around 2:09 a.m. on Tuesday, a person was captured on video getting into the Smokers World Smoke Shop on Old Preston Highway by breaking through the glass front door.
The suspect is accused of stealing around $300 and three handfuls of vape products before running out the business’ back door.
Police said the subject was concealed on camera, but is believed to be a white man about 5′8″ wearing a dark gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The man is seen with a blue sweatshirt draped over his face and head.
Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to call the Hillview Police Department at (502) 955-6808 or (502) 955-7480. People can also leave a tip through the department’s Facebook page.
Police said tips can be left anonymously.
