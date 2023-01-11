Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace

FILE - Reactions pile in following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare."
FILE - Reactions pile in following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare."
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public has not tired of hearing about Prince HarrySales for “Spare” have placed the Duke of Sussex in some rarefied company.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry’s tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, whose “Becoming” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

The sales figures for “Spare” include hardcover, audiobook and e-book editions sold in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

“‘Spare’ is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can truly come to understand Prince Harry through his own words,” Gina Centrello, President and Publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Looking at these extraordinary first day sales, readers clearly agree, ‘Spare’ is a book that demands to be read, and it is a book we are proud to publish.”

One of the most highly anticipated memoirs in recent times, “Spare” is Harry’s highly personal and intimate account of his life in the royal family and his relationship with the American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Michelle Obama’s memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, its sales holding up over time in part because of highly favorable reviews. The verdict is mixed so far for “Spare.”

New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called the book, and its author, “all over the map — emotionally as well as physically,” at times “frank and funny” and at other times consumed by Harry’s anger at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard found “Spare” to be “good-natured, rancorous, humorous, self-righteous, self-deprecating, long-winded. And every so often, bewildering.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league
Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice

Latest News

FILE - Additional documents believed to be classified were reportedly found by President Joe...
More classified documents found by Biden’s legal team, reports say
FILE - Guitarist Jeff Beck performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 18, 2010, in...
Jeff Beck, guitarist who influenced generations, dies at 78
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high
Law enforcement deaths decline, but firearm line-of-duty deaths remain high