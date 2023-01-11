‘Simply unacceptable’: Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Gwinn-Villaroel address recent homicides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than a day after Louisville’s tenth homicide of 2023, Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel hosted a news conference to address the recent homicides and call for the end of gun violence.

“Ten homicides already in Louisville this year, that is simply unacceptable,” Greenberg said on Wednesday. “It’s tragic. These are not just numbers, these are people. Ten lives lost. Ten families who have lost a loved one forever.”

Greenberg said he has met with city officials and community leaders to address gun violence in the city, stating that ending the violence is the number one priority for his administration.

On Wednesday, the mayor authorized the use of additional software for LMPD detectives that will help improve investigations and speed up crime-solving.

“We heard about the need for faster turnaround time, so when there’s DNA evidence, we can get the results back quicker to solve these crimes quicker to give families answers they are looking for,” Greenberg said.

Gwinn-Villaroel offered victim’s families assurances that they have not been forgotten and that their cases would be completed.

“My heart goes out to every family that is impacted by these homicides, both past and current,” Gwinn-Villaroel said. “Any loss of life is traumatic to any family. And yes, I echo the mayor that this cannot and should not happen and it is unacceptable.”

Greenberg and Gwinn-Villaroel were joined by Jason Buckner, the brother of Jeremiah Ekoe Buckner, speaking about his brother’s violent death in a shooting on Jan. 3 in the Russell neighborhood.

Jeremiah Buckner was also known as Linkin’ Bridge founding member Ekoe Alexanda.

During the conference, Jason recalled another moment where his father had been shot at in 2020, sharing his frustration with immediate escalation to gun violence.

“I had the pleasure of receiving a phone call from my father... because he was shot at, at Simmons Bible College,” Jason said. “This is not a game. This is not for life. You are not in a war just against whatever you think you are in a war against, this is for your soul. And you’re playing with it.”

Greenberg said there’s a number of things the community can do to help deal with the city’s gun violence.

“If you have a relative or a friend who is struggling with pain of some sort, with addiction, with a mental health challenge, reach out for help,” Greenberg said. “If you have guns in your home, lock them up or hide them. If you think someone that you know or care about is getting involved in illicit activity, tell someone. If you’re a parent or grandparent, know where your kids are. Provide them with the love and support that they need. In short, if you see something, say something.”

