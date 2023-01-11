Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11

By Brian Goode
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Main focus today will be on the Thursday storm setup.

We are in good shape through sunrise.

After sunrise, clusters of t-storms will roll in from the west. Indiana looks first to experience them before Kentucky.

Some of those could be strong/severe with mainly a hail threat as it appears now.

There is a narrow window for a second round near midday that could lead to an isolated tornado threat. But that second one is highly conditional.

Overall, we are giving it a window of 8am-2pm to be on guard. After that, we will enter a few hours of dry time before a cold light rain moves in for the evening.

Even some snow showers on Friday.

