StormTALK! Weather Blog 1/11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Main focus today will be on the Thursday storm setup.

We are in good shape through sunrise.

After sunrise, clusters of t-storms will roll in from the west. Indiana looks first to experience them before Kentucky.

Some of those could be strong/severe with mainly a hail threat as it appears now.

There is a narrow window for a second round near midday that could lead to an isolated tornado threat. But that second one is highly conditional.

Overall, we are giving it a window of 8am-2pm to be on guard. After that, we will enter a few hours of dry time before a cold light rain moves in for the evening.

Even some snow showers on Friday.

