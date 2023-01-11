TRIMARC: All lanes blocked on I-65 North after multi-vehicle crash near Hospital Curve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-65 North after TRIMARC said at least four cars crashed Tuesday afternoon.

TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 6:55 p.m. at mile marker 136 in the area of Hospital Curve.

At least four cars were involved in the crash. Lane closures are estimated to last three hours.

