UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries Monday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 87-year-old Louisville resident Leo McClure, Jr.

Authorities are searching for the driver. If you have information that can help investigators, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Online Portal.

