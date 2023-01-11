Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Man identified after being hit on Dixie Highway

By Charles Gazaway and WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries.

Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital where he died from his injuries Monday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 87-year-old Louisville resident Leo McClure, Jr.

Authorities are searching for the driver. If you have information that can help investigators, call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be made online by using the LMPD Online Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, Indiana, is charged with multiple counts of child molesting...
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
Train
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing 14-year-old girl from Nelson County found safe
Ray Rice
GoFundMe created for country music station owner Ray Rice
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

Latest News

As a winter storm moves closer to the Midwest, thousands of travelers took to the skies at...
Hundreds of flights delayed nationwide after computer outage; how it’s impacting SDF
Two Lanesville students charged with sexual battery and harassment
Lanesville School District addresses sexual harassment allegations
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
Eastern High School student builds memorial for classmate shot, killed in 2021
Make Ends Meet: Keep retirement savings robust during turbulent economy