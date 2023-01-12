Contact Troubleshooters
2 juveniles in hospital following shooting

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two juveniles are in the UofL Hospital after a shooting occurred Wednesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital around 9 p.m. on two male juveniles that were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two victims arrived at Saint Mary and Elizabeth Hospital by private means.

Both juveniles are between 14 and 17 years of age and were transported to UofL Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the police.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the exact location of the shooting has yet to be determined.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

