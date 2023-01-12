Adult education student who allegedly brought knife to school appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The adult education student accused of bringing a weapon into a Jefferson County Public Schools shared building this week appeared in court Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro police officers and JCPS police officers were called to Ahrens Adult Education Center after getting a complaint about a man on the way to enter the school possibly with a weapon.

According to an arrest citation, officers identified themselves after seeing 26-year-old Louisville resident Isaiah N. Moore there at the school. Moore allegedly refused to let officers conduct pat-down for possible weapons and was disorderly.

During an altercation, an officer was injured with large superficial cuts on his left arm. Officers believe he was injured by the fixed blade kitchen style knife found in the backpack Moore had, according to the citation.

J. Graham Brown School families said in a letter that staff received information that an adult education student may attempt bring a weapon inside a building shared with Ahrens and Pathfinder.

Moore did not get past the entryway, according to a J. Graham Brown School letter.

Moore’s cash bond is set at $20,000 and he would be on HIP if posted.

