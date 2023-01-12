Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY: Morning thunderstorms give way to overnight snow

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS (1/12/23): This morning

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dense Fog Advisory: Jackson/Jennings Counties (IN) until 9 AM EST
  • Morning Severe Threat: Damaging winds main threat; small hail & isolated tornadoes are also possible
  • Rain switches to snow tonight; minimal accumulations expected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms continue through the morning into the early afternoon; some thunderstorms may be strong. Temperatures quickly fall from the upper 50s to the 40s this afternoon as the cold front moves through with additional rain showers.

Evening rain showers switch to snow tonight as temperatures plummet into the 30s. Above-freezing temperatures overnight will limit impacts.

Scattered snow showers remain possible throughout Friday. Snow accumulations will be quite light and limited to grassy and elevated surfaces. With gusty winds near 25 MPH during the day, actual temperatures in the 30s will feel more like the 20s.

Some flurries may continue to fly Friday night while temperatures fall into the 20s. Clouds gradually clear into early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be quiet weather-wise before rain returns on Monday.

