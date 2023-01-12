Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle

Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle
Ashland Middle School special education student receives custom adaptive tricycle(WSAZ)
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new tricycle is a gift kids dream about. But it isn’t just any tricycle, it’s custom-made for an Ashland seventh grader and donated by the Ashland Kiwanis club.

Spencer Nichols is a special education student at Ashland Middle School. He’s non-verbal, and can’t safely ride a regular bicycle. The good news is, his new adaptive tricycle is the perfect fit.

“We have worked with Spencer since he was a preschooler,” said Kristy Dyer, one of Spencer’s physical therapists. She’s one of the many people gathered in the school gym, all cheering as he took his new ride for a spin.

“I was super tearful. He’s come so far” Dyer said. “He’s really bloomed socially since he got to middle school, and you could tell he was just so excited about the bike.”

The Kiwanis Club has a mission of bringing smiles to kids faces throughout the region, and giving them opportunities they may not get otherwise.

“When you see kids for the first time in their life get on a bicycle, that’s pure joy,” said Chuck D. Charles with Ashland Kiwanis Club.

“So many of these kids that we get the bikes for, this is really their only option for being able to ride a bike,” Dyer said. “They don’t have the balance or strength to ride a regular bicycle. We were really surprised that he was learning how to pedal and getting excited having never been on one before.”

“This is great, this is our sixth one we’ve done and all of them have been moving, but to see this young child clap for himself, that was it,” Charles said. “That’s what brought it all together.”

The bike has been donated to Spencer, but his family has decided to keep it at the school during the school year so other kids get a chance to use it.

The Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club raises money for the bikes through donations. If you would like to donate, you can reach out on their Facebook page.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
The Mercer County Emergency Manager also tells us the YMCA in Harrodsburg has been damaged and...
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky

Latest News

FORECAST: Snowy, cold end to the workweek
At least five minors are in custody after a bizarre police chase involving two stolen cars and...
Businesses react to bizarre chase and arrests of several minors
According to TRIMARC, all westbound lanes on the Watterson Expressway are closed due to a crash...
Fatal crash on I-264 west has all lanes blocked
Runners at the start of the 2022 Kentucky Derby festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
Norton Sports Health Derby Festival kicks off with free training
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence
LMPD interim chief reinforces personal cost of deadly gun violence