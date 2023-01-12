Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck

Jessie Smith, 38, and Jordan Michael Smith, 34, both of Louisville, are charged with receiving...
Jessie Smith, 38, and Jordan Michael Smith, 34, both of Louisville, are charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.

Officers found Jessie Smith, 38, of Louisville, near the truck. After being detained and given his rights, Smith told police he and and his brother, Jordan Michael Smith, 34, also of Louisville, had been covering the trailer with the tarp and Jordan Smith had gone to his home down the street.

Jessie and Jordan Smith were both arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count each of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Jessie Smith was also found to have on him a key to a car reported stolen from a dealership. The stolen car was parked in front of Jordan Smith’s residence. That resulted in a second charge of receiving stolen property being filed against Jessie Smith.

Bond for both men was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville apartment complex finds itself in the middle of one of the biggest shootouts the...
600 rounds fired at Louisville apartments during possible gang fight
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Several juveniles were apprehended Wednesday after stealing two vehicles and fleeing into Saint...
Juveniles apprehended after stealing cars, fleeing into school
Louisville Metro will soon be the home for a team of professional basketball stars.
Louisville receiving basketball franchise in new professional league

Latest News

Kansas Humane Society (KHS)
KHS adult dog adoption fees waived for its Caring Community adoption event
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identifies man who died on South 2nd Street
Adult education student who allegedly brought knife to school appears in court
The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs.
Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center