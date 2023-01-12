Brothers charged after trying to hide stolen food truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two man have been charged with receiving stolen property in the theft of a food truck in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police were called to 34th and W. Main Streets on the afternoon of January 9 on a report of two men seen covering up the missing truck. The person who called police said the truck had been stolen three days earlier from a warehouse.

Officers found Jessie Smith, 38, of Louisville, near the truck. After being detained and given his rights, Smith told police he and and his brother, Jordan Michael Smith, 34, also of Louisville, had been covering the trailer with the tarp and Jordan Smith had gone to his home down the street.

Jessie and Jordan Smith were both arrested and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count each of receiving stolen property over $10,000.

Jessie Smith was also found to have on him a key to a car reported stolen from a dealership. The stolen car was parked in front of Jordan Smith’s residence. That resulted in a second charge of receiving stolen property being filed against Jessie Smith.

Bond for both men was set at $20,000.

