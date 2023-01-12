Contact Troubleshooters
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges

Bowling Green Police say on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store.
By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store. The theft was caught on video.

The suspect is seen taking the wallet from the victim while she is distracted. He then immediately exits the store and walks to an adjacent parking lot where he gets into a light-colored SUV.

He leaves the shopping center, and a short time later more than $2400 was charged to a credit card at Sam’s Club, along with another $2600 charge that was declined.

The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a maroon and blue jacket, maroon and gray shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes with yellow laces, a maroon knit cap, and a surgical mask.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and don’t use caller ID. All that is needed is your information. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

