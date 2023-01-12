Delphi murders case trial to stay in Carroll County, judge to bring in outside jury

Prosecution and defense have one week to agree on county from where outside jury will be selected
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
Richard M. Allen, arrested in Delphi murders investigation, appears in court on Jan. 13.
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Feb. 2017 appeared for a hearing at the Carroll County Courthouse on Friday morning.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi attended in person. The hearing started at 10:30 a.m. and lasted less than 10 minutes.

During the hearing, Special Judge Frances Gull ruled that the trial will still take place at the Carroll County Courthouse, but jury selection will take place outside of Carroll County.

This came with an acknowledgment that it would be nearly impossible to select an unbiased and fair jury out of residents in Carroll County because of the local impact this tragic event and investigation has had on the community throughout the past five years.

The prosecution and defense have one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury.

Meanwhile, Gull said the gag order issued in the case will essentially continue in its current form. This mean lawyers, police, and family members can’t talk about the case publicly, and legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media only about procedural items.

Allen is set to be back in court for a bail hearing on Feb. 17. Trial dates will be further discussed at that hearing.

The trial is scheduled for March 20, but that was set back in October. The court is now realizing that the date will likely have to be pushed back, and they’re saving that matter for next time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Feb. 2017 is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Special Judge Frances Gull is set to hear up to 29 different requests in the case against Richard Allen, including a change of venue and the current gag order.

Gull has already made multiple moves in the case, including unsealing the probable cause affidavit and a request from Allen’s attorneys for private hearings on money for experts in his defense.

The session is set to begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

